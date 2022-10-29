T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips' brilliant century helps New Zealand post 167/7

Sydney, Oct 29 With the help of a brilliant century from Glenn Phillips, New Zealand posted 167/7 against Sri Lanka in their crucial Super 12 Group 1 encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

New Zealand were in trouble in the powerplay, losing three quick wickets. Finn Allen, Devon Conway and Kane Williamson all departed early, leaving New Zealand at 15/3.

A partnership of 84 was then built by Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, getting New Zealand out of trouble. After steadying the ship, Phillips then upped the strike rate, smashing some brilliant shots.

He brought up his second T20I hundred, scoring a breathtaking 104 off only 64 balls. Phillips hit 10 fours and four massive sixes in his brilliant knock.

Daryl Mitchell (22) and Mitchell Santner (11 not out) also made handy contributions as New Zealand set Sri Lanka a target of 168. Kasun Rajitha (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. New Zealand sit on top of Group 1, with three points in two matches. Sri Lanka are fifth, with two points in two matches. New Zealand with a win could further cement their position at the top of the table, while a victory will see Sri Lanka jump to the top spot.

New Zealand have made one change in their XI, with fit-again all-rounder Daryl Mitchell replacing Mark Chapman in the XI. Sri Lanka also made one change with Kasun Rajitha coming in for the injured pacer Binura Fernando.

Brief scores: New 167/7 in 20 Overs (Glenn Phillips 104, Daryl Mitchell 22; Rajitha 23/2, Theekshana 35/1, Hasaranga 22/1).

