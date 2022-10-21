T20 World Cup: Little bit of early momentum important, says Williamson ahead of Australia opener

Sydney, Oct 21 Last year's T20 World Cup runners-up New Zealand will be itching to gain some important early momentum in the ongoing tournament when they face defending champions Australia in their Super 12 opener on Saturday, said their talismanic skipper Kane Williamson.

In the 2021 T20 World Cup final in Dubai, Williamson had hit a whirlwind 85 off 48 balls for New Zealand to post a challenging 172/4 in 20 overs.

But a clinical unbeaten 77 off 50 balls from Mitchell Marsh along with a crucial 53 off 38 balls from David Warner powered Australia to chase the total with seven balls to spare.

"It was a great game and obviously unfortunate for us not to be on the right side. Australia were outstanding in that game. Tomorrow, it's the first game of the tournament. Every team wants to start and get a little bit of momentum early as is always important in these sorts of short events. Nice to play against Australia first up, and it should be a good game," said Williamson in the pre-match press conference.

New Zealand enter the showpiece event on the back of not having won a single match in Australia across all formats since August 2009, including three T20Is as well and more recently, the three ODIs for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy in September this year. Williamson, though, didn't wish to dwell into their past record in Australia.

"No, we haven't thought too much about that. Obviously a lot of those clashes have been against Australia, a very strong side. You come here to world events, and you play a variety of opposition at all different grounds. For us it's just sticking to basics, the style of cricket that's important to us and looking forward to the tournament ultimately."

Asked if Australia's superior record over New Zealand has the probability to become a mental hurdle for his side, Williamson remarked, "It certainly doesn't stop us trying to do our best and win regardless of whatever records are behind us. They're a good team. They know the conditions well, very clinical at home and in most places that they play, which is a reflection of where they stand in the game.

"So there is that respect. For us, we want to keep committing to what's important to our game. We know that we have a number of match winners throughout, and the team's looking forward to the competition."

"We've had a number of good clashes over the years and a number of good series as well, and I guess most recently probably the last World Cup. So it's nice to be here again in another world event, and the team's looking forward to that."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor