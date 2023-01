South Africa’s match against Zimbabwe was washed out at Hobart on Monday. Chasing a target of 80, Quinton de Kock put South Africa firmly in control with 23 runs from the first over before the rain played spoilsport again. After a short break, the rain relented but 2 overs were lost with South Africa needing 64 runs from 7 overs. Ultimately the rain, returned which forced the game to be abandoned.