T20 World Cup: 'This is the best we could expect', says Shakib on Bangladesh's campaign

Adelaide, Nov 6 After missing out on the semifinal berth at the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with just two wins in five super 12 matches, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday said that it was the best possible result for his team with the inclusion of new faces and so many changes in the squad recently.

Pakistan and Bangladesh got golden opportunities to make it to the last-four stage after South Africa choked in front of a spirited Netherlands to crash out of the T20 World Cup. However, Bangladesh suffered a five-wicket loss in their last Super 12 game, which was a virtual quarterfinal, allowing Pakistan to book the semifinal berth.

"In terms of results, this is the best performance we had in the T20 World Cups. Could've done better. But having said that, with the new guys coming in, with the changes, this is the best we could expect," said Shakib at the post-match presentation.

The skipper felt that they could have scored more if set batters carried through to the end.

"At the halfway stage we were 70/1. Wanted to get somewhere around 145-150 would've been a reasonable total on that pitch. Knew it was going to be difficult for the new batters so wanted set batters to carry through to the end which didn't happen," he said.

As per the veteran all-rounder, he could have done better and wishes to continue playing.

"On my own performance - I could've done better. As long as I'm fit and performing, I'd love to play," said Shakib.

