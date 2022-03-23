Taskin, Iqbal provided Ban with historical win in bilateral ODI series against SA

Taskin Ahmed's five-wicket haul, backed by Tamim Iqbal's unbeaten knock of 87 runs, helped Bangladesh in defeating South Africa by nine wickets in the third ODI of the three-match ODI series, here in Centurion on Wednesday.

With this victory, Bangladesh have recorded their first-ever bilateral ODI series victory in South Africa with a 2-1 win.

Opting to bat first, South Africa had a decent start with openers Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan, playing a good partnership. Their duo then faced a blow when de Kock got dismissed by Mehidy Hasan, with just 46 runs on the board.

Taskin Ahmed then sent Kyle Verreynne and Janneman Malan back to the dugout for 9 and 39 runs, respectively. Temba Bavuma came to the crease but also departed after being dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan, leaving the team's total at 71/4 in 16 overs.

Van der Dussen then joined David Miller but could not do much as he got caught out by Mehidy Hasan on the delivery of Shoriful Islam. Taskin later dismissed Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, and Kagiso Rabada, with 126 runs on the board.

Shakib then struck again and removed Lungi Ngidi for a duck. Following his dismissal, Keshav Maharaj, who was looking like the last hope for the Proteas, also departed after scoring 28 runs, with the team's total at 154.

Coming to bat, Bangaldesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das started thrashing Proteas bowlers on every corner of the ground.

South Africa finally took a sigh of relief when Liton Das got caught by Bavuma on Keshav Maharaj's delivery. But it was too late as Shakib joined Iqbal and the duo brought Bangladesh to victory in 26.3 overs, with nine wickets in hand.

Brief score: South Africa 154 (Janneman Malan 39, Keshav Maharaj 28; Taskin Ahmed 5/35) vs Bangladesh 156/1 (Tamim Iqbal 87*, Liton Das 48; Keshav Maharaj 1/36)

( With inputs from ANI )

