IPL 2024: Quinton de Kock Completes 3000 Runs in Indian Premier League During RCB vs LSG Match

Lucknow Super Giants wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock became the eighth overseas player to reach 3,000 runs in the Indian Premier League during Tuesday's away match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 31-year-old South African achieved the feat in his 99th IPL game. He joins his compatriots AB de Villiers (5,162 runs) and Faf du Plessis (4,179 runs) in the elite club.

Here are the overseas batters with the most runs in the IPL:

Player Runs Country David Warner 6754 Australia AB De Villiers 5162 South Africa Chris Gayle 4965 West Indies Faf du Plessis 4179 South Africa Shane Watson 3874 Australia Kieron Pollard 3412 West Indies Jos Buttler 3258 England Quinton de Kock 3000 South Africa

99* IPL innings

3000* runs 💙

21 fifties

2 hundreds

1 𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗢𝗡 𝗗𝗘 𝗞𝗢𝗖𝗞 👏 pic.twitter.com/XsnFO4FXCx — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 2, 2024

De Kock celebrated the milestone in style, scoring a 22-ball fifty with four sixes and five boundaries to give Lucknow a strong start. He took responsibility for providing early firepower as KL Rahul, returning as captain after playing as an Impact Player in their previous match, struggled with his timing.

Despite occasional loose shots, De Kock connected more consistently than his fellow Lucknow top-order batsmen, laying a solid platform for big-hitters like Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya to come in and score heavily. Lucknow reached the 100-run mark in the 12th over.

In the match itself, Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field against Lucknow Super Giants. RCB replaced Alzarri Joseph with Reece Topley, while LSG brought in Yash Thakur for the injured Mohsin Khan (back spasm).