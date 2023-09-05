Quinton de Kock to retire from ODIs after ICC World Cup 2023

Quinton de Kock will retire from ODI cricket after the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, confirmed Cricket South Africa, on Tuesday, while announcing their squad for the marquee event. De Kock, who had already retired from Test cricket in December 2021, will be available to play T20Is for South Africa. “We understand his decision to step back from ODI cricket and we want to thank him for his service over the years," South Africa's director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said. "We wish him well for the future but still look forward to seeing him represent the Proteas in T20 cricket.”

Regarded as one of the best ball-strikers of the game currently, de Kock has scored 5966 runs in 140 ODIs at an average of 44.86 and strike rate of 96.08. The attacking left-hander, who also opens the batting for South Africa in white-ball cricket has 17 ODI centuries to his name. He will be crucial to South Africa's quest to win their maiden ODI World Cup. De Kock, 30, was rested from the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia which South Africa lost 3-0 and is set to feature in the upcoming five ODIs starting September 7. He last played Major League Cricket (MLC) in July for runners-up Seattle Orcas. Overall, he has played 140 ODIs so far for 5966 runs at an average of 44.85 with 17 centuries and 29 half-centuries.

