World Cup 2023: South Africa finish at 311 after de Kock scores second WC century

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in Lucknow, with Quinton de Kock scoring his second World Cup century. Openers Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock added 100 runs for the first wicket inside the first 18 overs. De Kock slammed 109 runs off 106 balls, packed with eight fours and five sixes, before losing his wicket to Glenn Maxwellin the 35th over.

Meanwhile, Aiden Markram got a gritty half-century, slamming 56 off 44 deliveries, including seven fours and a six. For Australia's bowling department, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell got two wickets each. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Adam Zamba scalped a dismissal each.