Team India physio Nitin Patel to be transferred to NCA on Rahul Dravid's request

Team India physio is set to be transferred to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after the ongoing Test series between India and Sri Lanka. The decision has reportedly come in the wake of slew of injuries to the cricketers. Patel could be promoted with the newly created designation of Head Sports Science and Medicine at the NCA. The second Test between India and Sri Lanka could be the last for Patel with the senior team. It has been learnt that Patel is being transferred after suggestions from head coach Rahul Dravid who is worried about the recent spate of injuries to the players.

Team India hasn’t been playing with its strongest playing XI especially in the T20Is due to injuries to the cricketers. The likes of Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav among many others are undergoing rehab at the NCA. According to Cricbuzz, the team management felt that the expertise of Nitin Patel could be needed at the NCA given that there are two World Cups coming in next 18 months. BCCI has also invited applications for different positions recently including that of the physiotherapist for the senior Indian men’s team. The Indian team currently has two physios – Nitin Patel and Yogesh Parmar. While the latter is expected to stay with the team even after the Sri Lanka series, the BCCI is looking for a candidate who can replace Nitin Patel. Meanwhile, BCCI is also in the need of Strength and Conditioning coach for the Indian team, the position that was vacated by Nick Webb.