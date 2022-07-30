Team looking to bounce back: WI captain Pooran after loss to India in first T20I

Following his side's 68-run loss to India in the first T20I, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said that the team is looking to bounce back from the loss.

Tight bowling by India, led by Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi's two-wicket haul respectively helped the Men in Blue to defeat West Indies by 68 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series against West Indies, here at Brian Lara Stadium on Friday.

"Disappointed. The players are feeling hurt, it is the first game of the series and we are looking to bounce back. 18 overs it was 150 I guess and then they took the momentum away from us, we just have to work on our discipline. The spinners did well and we have to look at some of the combinations going ahead," said Pooran in a post-match presentation.

A brilliant half-century by Rohit Sharma and a blistering cameo of 41 runs by Dinesh Karthik guided India to post 190/6 in the first innings of the match against West Indies, here at Brian Lara Stadium on Friday.

Rohit smashed 64 runs off 44 balls while Dinesh Karthik scored 41* runs in 19 balls in the death overs to provide India with a strong hand in the first innings. Dinesh Karthik put up a 52-run stand with all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin (13*). Other than this, the Windies kept India's run flow in check by not allowing big partnerships to prosper. For West Indies, Alzarri Joseph (2/46) scalped two wickets while Obed McCoy and Akeal Hosein took one wicket each.

Chasing 191, West Indies lost wickets regularly and had lost seven wickets at the score of 86. Shamarh Brooks (20) was the only one who touched the 20-run mark for the hosts. Ashwin (2/22), Bishnoi (2/26) and Arshdeep Singh (2/24) performed brilliantly for India with the ball.

Dinesh Karthik was given the 'Man of the Match' for his 41* off 19 consisting of 3 fours and 2 sixes.

The second T20I will take place on August 1.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor