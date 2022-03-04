Thailand police rules out foul play in Shane Warne's death - Reports

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, considered as one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling, has died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand. Now, as per reports, Warne was discovered unconscious late Friday afternoon by three friends staying in the same villa, who tried unsuccessfully to revive him, Chatchawin Nakmusik of the Bo Put police told Reuters by phone, adding Warne was taken by ambulance to hospital, where medical personnel could not revive him.

Chatchawin said Warne's body had been transferred to another hospital for autopsy and his associates would be questioned by police on Saturday, but added there were no signs of foul play. Shane Warne, widely recognised as the greatest spinner of all time, passed away at the age of 52. Warne was the first bowler in Test history to go past 700 wickets and eventually retired with 708 scalps in the format. The legspinner also managed to win a World Cup with Australia in 1999 and was named the player of the match in the final.

