Thailand's Naruemol Chaiwai is ICC Women's Player of the Month

Dubai [UAE], May 9 : International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Thailand batter Naruemol Chaiwai as ICC Women's Player of the Month award for April 2023 on Tuesday.

Chaiwai has been adjudged the ICC Women's Player of the Month for April 2023, beating out competition from Zimbabwe's Kelis Ndhlovu and UAE's Kavisha Egodage for the coveted monthly award.

Thirty-two-year-old Chaiwai turned into the rock of Thailand's middle order, underlined by reliable innings across her team's ODI series win against Zimbabwe.

The right-hander struck two unbeaten half-centuries in the 3-0 series win, the first saving Thailand from a precarious position of 21/4, finishing 57* as the hosts fell to 154 all out.

Thailand were able to close out in a 78-run victory, as Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 76 in reply.

After a stumble in the second T20I, Chaiwai returned to her reliable best, making 52* in a successful chase of 113.

Chaiwai was named Player of the Series for her efforts, also contributing 55 runs in the three T20Is. Her 29 in the second T20I helped the side to a five-wicket win.

After winning the coveted award, Chaiwai said as quoted by ICC, "I am deeply humbled and proud of myself to display performances worthy of the accolade.

"The recent series was an important series for the team and myself to cement our progression in the ODI arena.

"Most of all I am deeply heartened by the voices that have identified with my success.

"I would like to thank my family, friends and followers, near and far, across the globe for this recognition.

"Once again I am deeply humbled for this recognition and it gives me and Thailand the motivation to progress in the world of cricket."

