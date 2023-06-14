The Ashes: Australian players to watch out for during prestigious bilateral series

New Delhi [India], June 14 : The cricketing world will have its eyes on two of its oldest rivals, England and Australia, as they are set to lock horns in the prestigious Ashes series, starting from June 16 onwards with the first Test in Edgbaston.

The hosts will be aiming to avenge their 4-0 loss in the 2021-22 season. The hosts are also charged up by the 'Bazball' revolution brought by skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, which has seen England win 11 of their last 13 Tests and dominate their opponents with an attacking, aggressive and positive cricket that aims for victory.

Here are some Australian players to watch out for in the series:

1).David Warner

This 36-year-old veteran opener is in the twilight of his career. He has been experiencing a rough run of form in the longer format of the game. Last year, he scored just 571 runs in 11 Tests at an average of just above 30, one century and two fifties. His stats were boosted by a double ton against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), his 100th Test. In 2022, he has scored just 80 runs in six innings at an average of 13.33, with best score of 43.

He has struggled in England, scoring 695 runs in 14 matches at an average of 25.74, with seven fifties in 27 innings. He will have to improve on these statistics this time around and help his team clinch the Ashes urn if he wants to fulfil of retiring on high against Australia at home in 2024.

2).Steve Smith

This batter is a star in Australian conditions. In 17 matches in Australia, he has scored 1,882 runs at an average of 60.70, with seven centuries and seven fifties. The last time he was here to play The Ashes, he top-scored with 774 runs in four matches at an average of 110.57, with three centuries and three fifties. Smith will be aiming to continue his golden run in England.

3).Travis Head

He is heading into the series after scoring a match-winning 163 against India in ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval. He finished the WTC 2021-23 cycle with 1,389 runs at an average of 55.56, with four centuries and six fifties. With five matches and 372 runs in England, he has a pretty solid record. Head will be aiming to improve further on these statistics with his consistent, counter-attacking cricket.

4).Marcus Harris

Harris has not made his mark in the Test arena yet, having scored only 607 runs in 14 Tests with three fifties at an average of 25.29. Yet he has been recalled in the Test side as the successor to David Warner, who is heading towards the end of his career. He has scored just 58 runs in three matches in England. So a strong Ashes will be important to build Harris' Test career further.

5).Cameron Green

This 24-year-old all-rounder is the player for the future. He has played just one match in Australia so far, the WTC final against India. He scored 736 runs in 17 matches of the WTC 2021-23 cycle at an average of 36.79, with a century and five fifties and took 25 wickets, including a five-wicket haul. Green could start his breakout international cricket season with a memorable Ashes campaign, something every Aussie player dreams of.

6).Nathan Lyon

This veteran spinner finished at the top of the WTC 2021-23 cycle with 88 wickets. He has 50 Test wickets in seam/swing-friendly English conditions. Lyon will be aiming to continue his solid run in England this time around too.

7).Scott Boland

This 33-year-old bulky pacer has made an impact every time he took the ball in his hand. He finished his WTC 2021-23 cycle with 33 wickets in eight matches at an average of 14.57 and best figures of 6/7. He also took devastating, match-changing wickets for the Aussies in the WTC final against India. This man can do no wrong at this point and he will be keen to prove the same against Australia's biggest rivals.

8).Pat Cummins

The Aussie skipper has been on a roll, having won the 2022 Ashes 4-0 at home, becoming the number one Test bowler, winning a historic Test series against Pakistan in Asia and winning the WTC title after defeating India in the finals. He will be aiming to continue his golden run as a captain in the Ashes. He ended the 2021-23 WTC cycle with 57 wickets in 16 matches. He also has a total of 33 wickets in six Tests in England.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Moeen Ali, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

