"The Gabba Conquerors" Shardul, Rahane and Ravi Shastri honoured at MCA Awards

India cricketers Shardul Thakur, Ajinkya Rahane and former head coach Ravi Shastri, who were a part of the Indian team that defeated Australia at the iconic 'The Gabba' venue in Brisbane during the four-match Test series to capture the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21, were honoured during the annual Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Awards held in BKC Club, Mumbai on Friday.

The Instagram page of MCA took to Instagram to share the picture of the trio receiving their award.

"The Gabba conquerors," said the caption of story posted by MCA.

Prior to that incredible Test match that was held in January 2021, Australia was undefeated at the venue in a Test match for 32 years. Their last defeat was to West Indies back in 1988. But chasing a target of 328, a spirited, determined Team India, led by efforts of Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) breached the fortress and walked away with the prized possession that was the Border Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1.

Shardul Thakur delivered acclaimed all-round performances in the match, scoring 67 and 2 with the bat and taking 3/94 and 4/61 with the ball. In the first innings, he stitched a 123-run stand for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar (62), when India was struggling at 186/6.

Rahane, who was leading the side in the absence of Virat Kohli, also contributed scores of 37 and 24.

Ravi Shastri was India's head coach during this monumental series.

Notably, India will defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at their home, starting from February 9 onwards in a four-match series.

( With inputs from ANI )

