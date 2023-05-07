They must have learnt their lesson' - Nitish Rana's wife Saachi reacts after being 'stalked and harassed' by Delhi youths

The Delhi Police Saturday arrested two men who allegedly stalked and harassed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana’s wife in the national capital’s Kirti Nagar neighbourhood. Rana’s wife Saachi Marwah went through the ordeal reportedly on Thursday night.The two accused, identified as Chaitnaya Shivam of Pandav Nager and Vivek of Patel Nagar, were arrested from their houses.

Saachi has now shared her official statement after the culprits were nabbed by the cops. Sharing an update about the incident, Saachi thanked everyone for checking on her and also stated that the boys who attacked her are still in school and did it out of rage. She also stated that they must have learnt their lesson and asked Delhi police to go soft on them. Thank you for checking on me. Really means a lot. The boys are school kids and arrested and they just did it out of rage and under the influence. Thanks for hearing out Delhi Police. DCP West Delhi, please go soft, I’m sure they must have learnt their lesson,” Saachi's Instagram story read.

Nitish Rana is currently playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL 2023. The 29-year-old is leading by example and has scored 275 runs in ten matches. He is one of the best performers for the two-time champions this year and if KKR manage to win all their remaining four matches in the ongoing season, Rana can also help the team qualify for the playoffs.