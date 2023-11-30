Australia opener David Warner has joined the chorus of discontent against domestic Indian carrier IndiGo Airlines, taking to social media to express his frustration over their poor service and frequent delays. The cricketer responded to a video shared by popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, where Sharma highlighted the struggles of passengers on an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai, delayed by over 4 hours.

This is a very sad situation and I had friends stuck in a similar manner. https://t.co/nBp0ZjIUir — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 30, 2023

IndiGo flight 6E 5149, originally scheduled to depart at 8:00 pm from Chennai, faced delays due to the co-pilot exceeding duty hours without a replacement immediately available. Warner, in response to Sharma's video, revealed that one of his friends had faced a similar problem while flying with the low-cost carrier. He tweeted, "This is a very sad situation, and I had friends stuck in a similar manner."

Dear @IndiGo6E first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minz, and now your team is saying pilot is stuck in traffic, what ? Really ? we supposed to take off by 8 pm n it’s 9:20, still there is no pilot in cockpit, do you think these 180 passengers will fly in indigo again ? Never… — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 29, 2023

Sharma, who was a passenger on the flight, shared a video on social media depicting the frustration of passengers who were made to deplane and return to the airport terminal due to the delay. In his tweet directed at IndiGo, Sharma expressed his dissatisfaction, stating, " Dear @IndiGo6E first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minz, and now your team is saying pilot is stuck in traffic, what ? Really ? we supposed to take off by 8 pm n it’s 9:20, still there is no pilot in cockpit, do you think these 180 passengers will fly in indigo again ? Never #indigo 6E 5149 #shameless."

Now they r de boarding all the passengers n saying we will send you in another aircraft but again we have to go back to terminal for security check 👏👏👏👏👏 #indigo👎 pic.twitter.com/NdqbG0xByt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 29, 2023

Continuing his critique, Sharma highlighted the inconvenience caused to passengers, including elderly individuals on wheelchairs, due to the airline's alleged misinformation. “Now they r de boarding all the passengers n saying we will send you in another aircraft but again we have to go back to terminal for security check,” he wrote in another post.