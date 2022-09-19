Tim David will bring that little bit of x-factor if Australia use him at number six: Mahela Jayawardene

Dubai, Sep 19 Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene believes big-hitting batter Tim David can bring that small bit of x-factor that Australia need if he can be used as a No.6 batter in the coming months.

David could make his international debut for Australia during their upcoming three-match series against India that begins on Tuesday. David, who previously represented Singapore in international cricket in 2019 and 2020, had a dramatic rise through becoming a globe-trotter in T20 leagues and performing exceedingly well as a finisher.

"I think he is going to have a free range (to score freely) and the good thing is that there are no expectations on him. Personally, I think that's a great space to be in. Australia have a very, very good line-up and Tim is going to bring that little bit of x-factor if they want to use that at the No.6 role, which they need a big hitter and explosive hitter. So, brilliant for Australia to fall back on someone like that, having those options," said Jayawardene on The ICC Review show.

As the head coach of Mumbai Ind, Jayawardene saw him closely in IPL 2022 when David smacked 186 runs at an impressive strike rate of 216.27 in eight matches during the tournament. He feels David, with his simple approach to the game, can do well at the international level.

"He has been sharing dressing rooms with many big names in other dressing rooms in franchise cricket...he is a big boy and he can manage himself in a dressing room. The biggest thing is that as long as he doesn't put himself under pressure representing Australia for the first time, in a World Cup is going to be an occasion for them, for him and for his family and for all his friends. So, as long as that doesn't affect him, he will be fine."

Jayawardene elaborated that David moves on very quickly from disappointments, which he thinks is a good trait to have as a player. "The game is very simple to him. Two years ago, three years ago, he was just a club cricketer, playing club cricket, playing league cricket in England. And then all of a sudden through franchise cricket, he has come to life. So the game is still simple for him and it's not too complicated. He just backs his ability and plays his natural game."

"He leaves his last game pretty quickly and moves on to the next which is a great ability for a player to have and because of the way he has been playing cricket from one franchise tournament to another franchise tournament, I think that's an adaptable ability he has. He has gotten used to so it's great going into a World Cup, he is not going to think too much, he is just going to go and seize his opportunity and see what he can do."

