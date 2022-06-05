Travis Head unsure about playing in upcoming Aus-SL ODI series

Australian batter Travis Head said that he is unsure about being in the playing XI in the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Australia will play against the host's Sri Lanka in five-match ODI series starting on June 14. Head is included in both the ODI squad that departed for Colombo and Australia A squad that will be playing a number of one-day and first-class matches in Sri Lanka.

"It means I probably won't start (in the ODI series)," said Head as per cricket.com.au.

"I'm realistic in that Davey (Warner) and Finchy are back together at the top of the order, and then you've got a middle-order that's so set in that side it's a hard one to get into," he added.

The 28-year-old further talked about his plan, "I think the plan is to see the lay of the land for the first couple of ODIs and, if the opportunity isn't quite there and a spot doesn't open up, then there's a chance for me to play in the second Australia A (four-day) game and turn my focus to the Test series."

"I'm probably the unfortunate one at the moment who's just out of that ODI starting XI, but it's great to be back in the squad and I hope I've been able to force the selectors' hand a bit over the last 18 months or so with domestic form and then in Pakistan," said Head.

"I'll try to keep banging the door down, and that's all you can really do," he added.

Travis hopes for opportunities in the upcoming ODI series that are scheduled against England, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and New Zealand and not eyeing the 2023 World Cup.

"There are about 170 games between now and then. I'm not really looking that far ahead because there's a lot to play out," said Head.

"I hope I get more opportunities leading up to that World Cup, to continue trying to make a run at it and see if I can get in that team or at least in that squad because I haven't played in a tournament like that yet," he added.

Talking about playing in a big tournament like World Cup, Head said he thought he was going to play but it hasn't happened.

"Given the start of my (international) career came in one-day cricket, I probably thought I was going to play in a World Cup of some format by now, but it hasn't happened. I've played in the Champions Trophy, but to be part of a big tournament on the world stage would be nice to experience," he added.

"I know my record (as an ODI opener) stacks up okay, and I've had some success there, but I've always said there are not many batters in the world who don't want to bat as high as they can in one-day cricket," said head-on batting up in order.

"There might be a handful of guys who are either specialist finishers or guys that love the middle-overs, but you're kidding yourself if you don't want to be in the top three or four batters in any one-day set-up," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

