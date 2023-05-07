"Treat people the way you want to be treated," Naveen-ul-Haq shares cryptic post; Gautam Gambhir reacts

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 7 : Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Naveen-ul-Haq had a heated verbal fight with former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Monday (May 1) during RCB's IPL 2023 match against LSG at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. And days after that ugly spat, he shared a picture with Gautam Gambhir on Saturday with a cryptic caption.

Naveen posted a photo with Gautam Gambhir, who was also involved in a clash with Kohli after the match. LSG mentor Gambhir also reacted to the post.

"Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to #With (Goat Emoji)," Naveen captioned the picture on Instagram. Reacting to the post, Gambhir wrote: "Be who you are !! 'Never Change'."

The LSG bowler, who was also seen in the centre of the argument was also fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

RCB had bowled LSG out for 108, scoring 126/9 in 20 overs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium and Kohli celebrated the fall of the hosts with his trademark aggression. He was seen blowing kisses to the crowd.

Things started to heat up as both teams came face to face to shake hands with each other when Kohli and Naveen were seen involved in an exchange of words. Kohli and the Lucknow Super Giants' Team mentor Gambhir both admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct. Apart from this, Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct.

Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct. In a previous encounter between the two sides last month, LSG team mentor Gambhir had signalled the RCB home crowd to be quiet after LSG's narrow win. Not only did Kohli blow kisses at the Lucknow crowd when their team lost a wicket, but he also appeared to mimic Gambhir by pressing his finger to his lips emulating the keep silent sign.

After the match ended, the two shook hands and things looked fine. LSG opener Kyle Mayers walked up to Kohli and started speaking when Gambhir came and took Mayers away. A little while after this incident, visuals from the match showed Gautam Gambhir matedly speaking to Virat Kohli. Other players, including KL Rahul, and support staff were seen separating the two. Kohli was then seen having a lengthy chat with LSG captain KL Rahul.

