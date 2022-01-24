Twitter Reactions: Cricket world reacts to Brendan Taylor's shocking spot-fixing revelation

Taylor on Monday took to Twitter reveal a corrupt approach "by an Indian businessman" back in October 2019 "to discuss sponsorships and the potential launch of a T20 competition in Zimbabwe". The former Zimbabwe skipper is likely to face a ban for not informing the ICC on the issue. Taylor clarified that even though the incident left him in a ‘dark place’, he did not get involved in any form of match-fixing.

Spread the awareness!! Most times the hand dealt to us at the poker table gives us an option to bet or fold!! Its important to fold and leave the table! All strength to Brendan and his family🙏 https://t.co/FqsvTd4ao7 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 24, 2022

Brendan Taylor's story tells you how vulnerable the modern sportsman is. In retrospect, there were red flags everywhere but with income out of cricket very limited, and delayed,he got drawn in. Hope there is room for him;sometimes those that make mistakes become the best teachers — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 24, 2022

However, he is set to face a ban by ICC anti-corruption code because of the four-month time he took to inform them about the approach. Calling it a ‘burden’ that the 35-year old has been carrying for two years, Taylor said that he is anything but a cheat but mute about it because he was scared for his family’s safety and his own during this time. Taylor said that he would accept whatever decision the ICC takes in this regard. Taylor made his debut for Zimbabwe in 2004 in an ODI against Sri Lanka. He scored 6684 runs from 205 matches with 11 ODI hundreds. He made 2320 runs from 34 Tests and 934 runs in 45 T20Is. He retired from international cricket last year, calling time on his 17-year career at the highest level. After the shocking revelation the cricketing world expressed their views on the issue.

