Twitter reacts as Rahane's replacement Finch fails to score

Kolkata, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ken Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first. He also said that Jagdish Suchith has been included in the squad to replace SRH's Washington team due to injury. Then Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer announced three changes to the squad. Aaron Finch, Sheldon Jackson and Aman Khan were all given a chance in the squad. Ajinkya Rahane, Sam Billings and Rasikh Salam were dropped. And now the memes fest is going on social media as Ajinkya Rahane got replaced by Aaron Finch.

However, Finch has not fulfilled the hopes of the captain and got out just after scoring seven runs.

KKR actually thought Finch is an upgrade for Rahane/able replacement for Alex Hales 🤣🤣 — Alankrith Shankar (@AlanzArena) April 15, 2022

I see that KKR have replaced Rahane with Aaron Finch,the logic behind the decision is hard to explain.



That's like stabbing yourself in lungs while trying to get rid of migraine.#IPL2022 — Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) April 15, 2022

KKR replacing Rahane with Finch pic.twitter.com/saUduyNwEs — Animesh𓃵 (@AnimeshFooty) April 15, 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (keeper), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan, Varun Chakraborty

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (Captain), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (Keeper), Aidan Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagdish Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jensen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.