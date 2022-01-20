U19 CWC: Australia bounce back with a seven-wicket win over Scotland

Basseterre (St Kitts) Jan 20 Three-time champions Australia bounced back from their defeat to Sri Lanka by registering a seven-wicket win over an impressive Scotland in the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup at the Conaree Sports Club.

The win, set up by an unbeaten 101 from opener Teague Wyllie, keeps Australia's hopes of making the quarterfinal stage alive with a successful chase of 240.

Sent into batting first, Charlie Tear and Oliver Davidson took their team beyond 80 before Davidson (33) was run-out by William Salzmann. Wicketkeeper Tear, hit nine boundaries on the way to 54 off 69 balls before falling to an Issac Higgins delivery just three overs after his fellow opener departed.

However, Thomas Mackintosh kept up Scotland's momentum after surviving a close lbw appeal facing his second delivery. Joined at the crease by Samuel Elstone, Mackintosh found his touch and the pair put on an impressive 71 partnership, before an outside edge from Elstone found Cooper Connolly.

Although some good fielding from William Salzmann saw skipper Charlie Peet run out on his very first delivery, Scotland ended on a respectable 236 for eight, especially after their batting didn't show up in the first two matches.

In reply, Wyllie and Campbell Kellaway brought out their attacking mode in the powerplay. The pair stitched a partnership of 101 on the scoreboard, before Kellaway (47) departed just three shy of a half-century, falling lbw to Oliver Davidson.

Kellaway's fall couldn't stop an impressive Australia chase, with one-drop Aidan Cahill smashing 72 from 45 balls, laced with seven fours and four sixes. Wyllie (101 not out) reached his century to help complete the chasing job as Australia reached their target in 39.5 overs with seven wickets remaining.

Despite a third straight loss in the tournament, Scotland will enter the Plate stage quarterfinals with their confidence boosted after producing their best all-round performance in their final Group D game.

Australia, on the other hand, are second in Group D with four points, while hosts West Indies, placed third in the group, have two points less but have a superior Net Run Rate and a match to go on Friday against Sri Lanka.

Brief Scores: Scotland 237/8 in 50 overs (Charlie Tear 54, Tomas Mackintosh 54; William Salzmann 2/38, Aidan Cahill 2/33) lost to Australia 240/3 in 39.5 overs (Teague Wyllie 101 not out, Aidan Cahill 72; Oliver Davidson 2/45, Charlie Peet 1/34) by seven wickets.

