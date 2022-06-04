U19 Women's T20 WC qualifier: Thailand, Malaysia register clinical wins over Qatar, Bhutan

Kuala Lumpur, June 4 Malaysia notched up the first win of their campaign in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, defeating Qatar by 27 runs while Thailand had a massive 130-run victory over Bhutan on day two of the qualifying event.

Malaysian captain Elsa Hunter scored a crucial 42 which propelled the hosts to reach 115/7. Then backed by tight fielding and economic spells, they and managed to restrict Qatar to only 88/3. After winning the toss and opting to bowl, Qatar started off well with the ball as Sarrinah Siddiqui dismissed Nurr Rahman and Dhanusri Muhunan for ducks, both bowled in the second over.

Sarrinah returned to claim the wicket of Nur Abedul Samad to reduce Malaysia to 30/4 at the end of the power-play. But Elsa batted with patience in a 36-run stand for the sixth wicket with Musfirah Azmi to score 42 off 38 balls, a knock that featured six boundaries.

After Elsa's dismissal in the 16th over, Musfirah ensured her side finished with 115/7 as she struck four boundaries in an unbeaten innings of 24. For Qatar, Hiya Ladani and Tafaul El Nour picked two wickets apiece.

In response, Qatar openers, captain Saachi Dhadwal and Shruti Rana batted cautiously to bring up a 51-run partnership for the first wicket. However, once they were both run-out, two overs apart, the Qatar batters lost momentum as their chase eventually fizzled out managing only 88/3 in 20 overs.

Elsa, adjudged Player of the Match, praised her team's effort after the game, "We were losing wickets in the first round, but we came back. The girls worked very hard leading up to this tournament so this win was very deserving of their hard work."

Later, Banthida Leephatthana's unbeaten knock of 73 helped Thailand reach 182/3. It was followed by Nanthita Boonsukham's 3/19, playing a huge part in Bhutan being restricted to 52/8.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Thailand openers Nannaphat Chaihan and Leephatthana put up a 69-run partnership for the first wicket and struck 11 boundaries between them before the former was caught off Sonam in the sixth over.

Thailand captain, Thipatcha Putthawong, was dismissed by Chado Om in the ninth over. But a 78-run stand for the third wicket between Banthida and Phannita Maya, who scored a 29-ball 40, ensured Thailand finished with a strong total of 182/3.

In reply, Bhutan's chase never really gathered momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals. They lost their openers for ducks in the opening over. 0/2 became 12/5 in the ninth over in the face of increasing run rate as Nanthita ran through the middle-order.

Sonam and Norbu Wangchuk chipped in with 12 and 10 respectively. But it wasn't enough to avoid a massive 130-run loss. Banthida, named Player of the Match, was overjoyed after her knock while battling stitches on her finger. "I feel very proud today. I had 3 stitches on my hand before the match and I just wanted to support the team and am happy to have done my part."

Brief scores:

Malaysia 115/7 in 20 overs (Elsa Hunter 42, Musfirah Azmi 24; Sarrinah Siddiqui 3/8, Tafaul El Nour 2/18) beat Qatar 88/3 in 20 overs (Saachi Dhadwal 26, Aleena Khan 16) by 27 runs.

Thailand 182/3 in 20 overs (Banthida Leephatthana 73 not out, Phannita Maya 40; Sonam 2/28, Chado Om 1/32) beat Bhutan 52/8 in 20 overs (Sonam 12, Norbu Seldon Wangchuk 10; Nanthita Boonsukham 3/19, Thipatcha Putthawong 2/10) by 130 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor