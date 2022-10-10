Unfortunate I missed out on hundred: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan played an important knock of 93 off 84 balls to help India register a seven wicket win here at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi and in process level the three-match ODI series 1-1. The southpaw fell short by 7 runs from what would have been his maiden ODI ton.

"Unfortunate that I missed on the hundred but happy that my team won the game. It was not easy for a new batsman to score the runs," said Ishan Kishan after the match.

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer put on 161 runs for the third wicket to take the team closer to the target. The way Ishan Kishan faced the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Wayne Parnell and Anrich Nortje was highly impressive as he went on to hit four boundaries and seven sixes.

"It was a matter of putting the pressure on the other team also, that we are ready to put away if they missed their mark. I was looking to pull whenever the ball was near my chest but didn't premeditate," said Ishan Kishan.

The Shikhar Dhawan led side showed great foghting spirit to level the series after being 0-1 down. Now, the battle moves to captain's homeground Delhi where these two teams will clash again in the decider.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor