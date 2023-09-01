UPT20: Lucknow Falcons soar above Gorakhpur Lions in super over thriller

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)[India], September 1 : In yet another thrilling encounter of the inaugural edition of UPT20 at the Green Park Stadium, the Lucknow Falcons emerged victorious over the Gorakhpur Lions in Super Over.

Aaradhya Yadav (71*) anchored the innings for the Lucknow Falcons to ensure that they posted a formidable total of 183/5. In the second innings, Captain Abhishek Goswami scored an unbeaten 95 runs before their momentum was derailed in the final over, with the scores tied. As the super-over phase unfolded, Lucknow chased down their target of 8 runs with ease.

Electing to bat first, the Lucknow Falcons failed to capitalize on the powerplay. They lost both openers early with Aanjaneya Suryavanshi (10) run out, and Harsh Thyagi (14) falling to Abdul Rahman. At the end of the first six overs, Lucknow was precariously placed at 39/2. Skipper Priyam Garg (14) looked like he was setting himself up for a big innings, but he was caught in the deep off the bowling of Shivam Sharma in the ninth over. Wicketkeeper-batsman, Aradhaya Yadav (71*) anchored in the innings during the middle overs, while Shaurya Singh (11) was scalped by H Sethi, leaving the Lucknow Falcons at 80/4 in 12 overs. A tremendous partnership between Aradhya Yadav and Kritagya Singh (37) ensued, they put on 84 runs to help the Lucknow Falcons put on a massive recovery. Aradhya Yadav got to his half-century in just 40 balls but quickly accelerated. His innings comprised ten boundaries to remain unbeaten, while Kritagya Singh was dismissed in the final over off Karan Chaudhary. Hardeep Singh (19) came in with late innings fireworks, as he struck three maximums of his first three deliveries to help catapult the Lucknow Falcons to 183/5.

In pursuit of a steep target, the Gorakhpur Lions had a lucrative start. Despite the loss of Harshit Sethi (8) to the express pace of Yash Dhayal, they powered their way to 54/1 by the end of the powerplay. Their efforts were led by Abhisek Goswami (95*) and Kaartikaya Singh (28) who put on 64 runs before he was dismissed by K Jaiswal in the tenth over. Sameer Chaudhary (16) failed to convert his start and was also sent back to the pavilion by a shrewd Shaurya Singh, while Goswami continued to look menacing reaching his half-century in only 34 balls. With five overs remaining in the contest, Gorakhpur needed 58 runs in 30 deliveries, which became 28 runs in 18 deliveries, courtesy of the onslaught by Goswami and the new man in, Siddharth Yadav (23). However, a sharp performance from the Lucknow Falcons in the final three overs, including Vishal Gaur’s astute final over where he conceded only 8 runs saw the Gorakhpur Lions finishing at exactly 183/5.

With the scores tied, the tournament saw its first super over. The stipulation required that the Gorakhpur Lions set the target. Siddharth Yadav departed in the first delivery, while Sameer Choudhary and an injured Goswami helped Gorakhpur set a target of nine runs for Lucknow. Kritagya Singh and Hardeep Singh opened the innings for Lucknow. Kritagya Singh hammered a six and a four to help the Lucknow Falcons sail home with two balls to spare.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Falcons: 183/5 in 20 overs and 12/0 0.4 overs (Aaradhya Yadav 71*, Kritagya Singh 37, Hardeep Singh 19*, Shivam Sharma 1/20) vs Gorakhpur Lions: 183/5 in 20 overs and 8/1 (Abhishek Goswami – 95*, Kartikaya Singh 28, Siddharth Yadav 23, Shaurya Singh 1/9, K Jaiswal 1/25, Yash Dhayal 1/32).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor