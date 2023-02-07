Venkatesh Prasad shuts down Javed Miandad's 'go to hell' remark with epic one-line reply

Former Indian player Venkatesh Prasad has given a befitting reply to Ex-Pakistan captain Javed Miandad for his controversial remark on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over their current stance on the ongoing row over Asia Cup 2023 on Monday.

Last year, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairperson Jay Shah revealed that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia cup due to security reasons and the tournament will be played at some neutral venue, the new venue will be decided in the second round of the Executive Board meeting of ACC members in the month of March.

https://twitter.com/venkateshprasad/status/1622592823676776451

The former Indian speedster shut down Miandad's remark with an epic one-line tweet and wrote, "But they are refusing to go to hell."

The statement came after Miandad's remark that the Indian cricket team should "go to hell" for not visiting Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

"I have always been saying, if India doesn't want to come, we don't care. They can go to hell. We are getting our cricket. It's ICC's job to control such things, else there's no point of having a governing body. ICC should have one rule for every country. If such teams don't come, no matter how strong they are, you should remove them," Miandad said, as quoted by Geo TV.

"ICC should have one rule for every country. If such teams don't come, no matter how strong they are, you should remove them," Miandad added.

Miandad then said that in his opinion, India is not willing to travel to Pakistan because they are worried about the unruly behaviour of the people if they end up losing in Pakistan.

"They should play, why aren't they playing? They are afraid of consequences," he asserted.

