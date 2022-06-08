Virat Kohli becomes 1st Indian to clock 200 million followers on Instagram

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli has added another feather in his cap by becoming the first Indian to achieve 200 million followers on Instagram. Kohli after reaching the milestone, expressed his gratitude to his fans and followers for their unconditional support. “200 mil strong Thanks for all your support insta fam,” Kohli wrote in his latest post.

Last year, Kohli had scripted history by becoming the first Asian celebrity to achieve 150 million followers on Instagram.Before completing the 200 million followers mark on Instagram, Kohli had surpassed Brazil superstar Neymar by becoming the third-most followed active athlete on the Facebook-owned platform.Kohli is only behind Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Argentina star Lionel Messi in the list of active athletes with over 200 million followers on Instagram. Kohli is currently enjoying a much deserved break after the conclusion of IPL 2022.