Virat Kohli Interviews Gautam Gambhir, Puts End to All On-Field Altercations (Watch)

Former Indian captain and star batter Virat Kohli interviewed newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of India vs Bangladesh series. Both put to end on field altercation rumours. The conversation opened with Gambhir recalling some of the peak moments in their respective careers.

Gambhir asked how important that moment was for Virat Kohli, referring to the former Indian captain's performances during a series in Australia. "I remember when you had that bumper series in Australia where you scored heaps and heaps of runs, and that got you in that zone," Gambhir said in the video posted by BCCI, reminiscing about his own experience in a memorable Test match in Napier. “For me, it was exactly the same when I played in Napier... I could have never done that again. I have never been in that zone ever in my life after that. So I can imagine how good that feeling is."

Virat Kohli shared his own thoughts on staying in “the zone,” a term that athletes often use to describe the state of focus and peak performance. “When you're batting and you have a bit of a chat with the opposition, did you ever feel like this might carry on to you going out of the zone and you potentially getting out, or did it put you in a more motivated space?” Kohli asked, touching on how external interactions can influence a player’s mental state.

Gambhir then quickly turned the question back on Kohli saying that the latter had far more altercations during his career. "You had more altercations than I have. You can answer that question better than I can," Gambhir said, acknowledging Kohli’s fiery competitive streak that often saw him engaging with opponents.

"Main to ye dhund raha hun ki koi meri baat se agree kar jaye. Ye nahi bol raha ki galat hai. Koi to bole haan, yahi hota hai (I am only looking for someone who agrees with what I have to say. Not saying that it is wrong. At least someone should say, yes, this is what happens)," Virat replied while laughing.