New Delhi [India], June 3 : India's ace cricketer Virat Kohli on Saturday expressed his sadness over the tragic train accident in Odisha which took place on Friday.

Th Indian cricketer shared a tweet to send his prayers to the victims of the accident.

"Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," Virat Kohli wrote in his tweet.

Along with Kohli, former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag also came forward to express his sorrow.

"Extremely sad hearing about this tragic train accident involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for quick recovery of those injured," Sehwag Tweeted.

On Friday, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on the parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Some 12 Coromandel Express coaches derail and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.

The death toll in the Odisha train accident involving two express trains Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train in Balasore has risen to 238.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

"A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry," Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

He added, "Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from the district administration".

