Waiting for Your Strong Comeback: Netizens React to Rishabh Pant's Recovery Video



Indian cricket team's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has recovered from his injury and has swiftly resumed training for his return to the field. Pant shared a video on social media showcasing his practice sessions, including walking with crutches to sprinting on the field. Alongside the video, Pant wrote, "Remember when it was tough, and you were scared, yet you walked alone. You had no answers, couldn't see the path, and wanted to give up. Yet, you kept walking. Never forget this."

These signs indicate that Pant may make an appearance in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). Recently, Delhi Capitals' coach Ricky Ponting expressed confidence that Pant is fully prepared to play in the upcoming IPL season.

It's worth noting that on December 30, 2022, Pant suffered a severe car accident, keeping him away from the game for an extended period. Due to the injury, Pant couldn't participate in the previous season of the IPL. In his absence, David Warner captained the team, causing significant setbacks. Ponting mentioned that if Pant plays at least 10 out of 14 matches this season, it would be a bonus for the team. If Pant prefers not to captain this year, Warner is willing to take on the role of captaincy for Delhi Capitals.

— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 12, 2024

Rishab Pant Accident:

Cricketer Rishabh Pant was on his way from New Delhi to Dehradun in his Mercedes SUV to celebrate the New Year on December 30, 2022, when his car collided, resulting in the vehicle catching fire. Fortunately, Pant narrowly escaped. Following the incident, he was immediately taken to the hospital by the locals. The 26-year-old, who suffered severe injuries, was admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Several surgeries were required, leading to his transfer to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.