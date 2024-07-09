Gautam Gambhir Appointed As New Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team

On Tuesday, July 9, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Honorary Secretary Jay Shah declared that Gautam Gambhir, former India opener, has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's national team.

"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward", Jay Shah tweeted.

His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey, he further tweeted.

Gambhir is set to commence his role in July and will continue until December 31, 2027, aligning with the next ODI World Cup year. Despite his lack of formal coaching experience, Gambhir has been involved with IPL teams like Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor. Notably, he guided the latter to their third IPL title on May 26, just ahead of the head coach application deadline.