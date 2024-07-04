T20 World Cup Victory Celebration: Why Is Rohit Sharma and Co Carrying a Fake Trophy Despite Their Victory

After winning the T20 World Cup 2024 at Barbados Stadium, Captain Rohit Sharma and his team returned to India. They faced a delay of 5 days due to Hurricane Beryl Category 3 storm. The Indian team received a warm welcome at Delhi Airport. Upon landing, they met with Prime Minister Modi before heading to Mumbai in the evening. They stayed at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai before starting a victory parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium. The streets were crowded with a large number of people, leading to closures. The team was visible on an open bus, interacting with their fans.

However, a strange thing was noticed - there are rumours that there will be a big celebration when the team reaches Wankhede, as they supposedly brought back the trophy. Interestingly, the trophy the Indian cricket team has is a dupe version, raising the question is Why have the Men in Blue returned to India with a fake trophy?

The rumour of the silverware being fake are true, and it is a practice that has been going on for ages. The winning team receives a real trophy for the picture shoot following the final game, but they receive a replica World Cup trophy to take back to their country. Additionally, the replica silverware closely resembles the actual World Cup trophy. The replica is customized with the year's event logo, which is unique to that tournament.

#WATCH | Team India greets fans as it conducts their victory parade in Mumbai.#T20WorldCup2024pic.twitter.com/zG4rWVdJHS — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed with the T20 World Cup title alongside the Indian Cricket Team Squad, Roger Binny, and Jay Shah at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi. The question now is: Where is the genuine trophy when Team India arrived in India with a fake trophy? To put an end to your curiosity, the original trophy is only presented for the picture session before being flown back to the ICC headquarters in Dubai.

An excellent meeting with our Champions!



Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament. pic.twitter.com/roqhyQRTnn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2024

Team India was slated to leave for Mumbai to participate in the bus rally around the city and eventually arrive at Wankhede Stadium, following their meeting with the Prime Minister. For cricket lovers, it will mark the return of a historic occasion since MS Dhoni led the last rally. The Indian cricket team is currently on its route to Mumbai and will arrive shortly to participate in the remaining portion of the celebrations. The fantasy of seeing India celebrate and win the title is about to come true for cricket fans, who have been waiting for this moment.