Want to focus on working hard, results will follow: RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal after smashing maiden century

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Rajasthan Royals batter and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who slammed his maiden century of the Indian Premier League on Sunday against the Mumbai Indians, said that he follows the process of working hard and believes that results will follow.

A special night saw a special innings, a special finish, and a special run-chase as Mumbai Indians chased down the target of 213 runs against Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling 1000th Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI's Tim David (45* off 14) provided a blockbuster finish with three sixes in a row with 17 needed off the last over to help his team get back to winning ways.

Jaiswal was undoubtedly the star of the evening and meant business from the opening over, taking Cameron Green to the stands in the fourth ball.

His innings oozed class as he craved out space where none existed and hammered in some mean shots to bring up his first-ever century in the IPL. His innings was laced with 16 boundaries and eight maximums as the young Royal single-handedly took his side to a handsome total.

"When I scored the century, I didn't know that ball had gone to the boundary. So when that happened, I just thanked God for the opportunity. I want to focus on the process and work hard. Results will follow. I keep myself mentally strong and work on my fitness and diet. Orgsed my life well outside of cricket. I enjoy playing the straight drive and cover drive, that gives me a lot of confidence. Thank you so much, everyone, for the support!!" Jaiswal said at the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, chasing 213, MI were jolted early as Rohit Sharma (3 off 5) was cleaned up by Sandeep Sharma off a brilliant knuckleball in the second over. The in-form Cameron Green went on the attack straightaway as he hammered four fours and a six in the Powerplay, including three fours in a single over off Boult as MI reached 58/1 at the end of the first six overs.

Green and Kishan brought up the 50-run stand in 34 balls. After a quiet four-run over from Ashwin, Green and Kishan took 13 off Chahal but Kishan departed in the next over as he mistimed one to deep point, off Ashwin.

Suryakumar Yadav arrived and took off as he smacked a slog sweep over deep backward square leg for a six first ball off Ashwin. He then took the attack to holder hitting three consecutive fours to take MI to 98/2 at the halfway mark. Ashwin then broke another partnership as he had Green (44 off 26) caught at deep mid-wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav then unleashed an array of wonderful shots to smash 6, 4, 4, 4 to welcome Kuldeep Sen into the attack. The eventful over saw Tilak Varma review successfully to survive after he was given out LBW. Varma and Suryakumar smashed 17 runs off the next over from Chahal to bring the equation down to 72 off 36. Suryakumar Yadav brought up his fifty off 24 balls as he provided a good finish to the Holder over accumulating nine from it.

Boult then struck a huge blow as he removed Suryakumar Yadav and it took a special catch from Sandeep Sharma at short fine leg as he ran backwards to pluck a diving catch out of nowhere. Boult bowled a brilliant over and gave away just six to bring the equation to 57 needed off 24.

Tilak Varma hit a four and David smashed a massive six off Holder to accumulate 14 off the 17th over. The duo took 11 runs off the Boult over to bring the equation down to 32 needed off 12. David then clobbered a massive six over long-on off Sandeep Sharma and muscled one over covers for a four to amass 15 off the penultimate over.

With 17 needed off the last over, Samson tossed the ball to Holder but it all finished very quickly. David started off in a brilliant fashion as he cracked a flat six over long off, off the first ball. He sent the ball flying even far off the next ball as he plundered a full toss over deep mid-wicket and way into the stands. The next one flew in the same direction as David thrashed it out of the park to win it for MI with 6, 6, 6 to spark wild celebrations. He remained not out on 45 off 14 balls while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 29 off 21.

