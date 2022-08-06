Want to pass on my cricketing knowledge and experience to younger generation: Shikhar

New Delhi, Aug 6 Left-handed India opener Shikhar Dhawan has launched his own sports education and training organisation by the name Da One Sports. The organisation will work towards establishing training for young kids from the grassroots level.

Dhawan's sports venture aims to create learning opportunities for athletes and sports coaches to have a better future.

The academy has begun various programs like the 'Grassroots Innovation Programme' and the 'Sports Training Programme' and will focus on developing a sporting culture at a base level and eventually joining hands with schools and academies while ensuring the utilisation of technology to keep a track of individual performances, progress, and skill enhancement.

The academy will undertake training of eight sports at grassroots and elite level. They are also developing four centres of excellence, along with educating 500 coaches. Under its 'Sports and Wellness Programme', the objective of the organisation is to impact 10 lakh athletes in next five years.

"I feel, cricket has given me so much and I want to give in my efforts and play my part towards keeping it alive. I want to pass my knowledge and experience to the younger generation through this organisation. I believe that if we put in the best of our efforts, hum sab apne dreams ko reality mein convert kar sakte hain (we can convert our dreams into reality)," said Dhawan.

On the cricketing front, Dhawan, who recently led India to a 3-0 ODI series clean sweep in West Indies, was retained as India's captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe starting from August 18 to 22 at Harare Sports Club.

