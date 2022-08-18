Warwickshire sign Mohammed Siraj for 3 County games

Mohammed Siraj has been signed up by Warwickshire for the final stages of the County season, the club announced on Thursday (August 18). Siraj is currently in Zimbabwe playing for India in the ODI series which ends on August 22. Warwickshire play their next county fixture against Somerset at Edgbaston on September 12."I can't wait to join up with the Bears squad. I have always enjoyed playing in England with India and I'm excited to experience County Cricket," said Siraj. "Edgbaston is a world class stadium and the atmosphere it created this year for the Test was special. I'm really looking forward to making it my home in September and hopefully helping the Bears end the season well. I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County Cricket Club and BCCI for this opportunity."

The 28-year-old Siraj, who has played 52 first-class matches, has picked up 194 wickets, including five five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket hauls. His last Test appearance came in Birmingham in the postponed fifth Test against England which the hosts won by seven wickets to draw the series 2-2.Speaking about Siraj's inclusion, Warwickshire director of cricket Paul Farbrace said: "Siraj is a fantastic addition to the squad and we can't wait to welcome him to Warwickshire. He is one of the best fast bowlers in the world right now and his knowledge and experience will help bring an added dimension to our line-up. It's been clear that we needed to strengthen our bowling attack for the crucial run-in period and I'm excited to see what Siraj can do in these three games."

