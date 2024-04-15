IPL 2024: Why Are Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell Not Playing in RCB vs SRH Match? | Explained

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opted for a shakeup in their lineup for their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 15th, with key players Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj missing out.

Fresh Faces: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who had been on the bench for the first six matches, finally earned his debut for RCB. Ferguson, acquired by RCB at his base price of ₹2 crore in the 2024 auction, had warmed the bench for the first six matches.

Reason for Change: "We are going to have a chase. It has been the same throughout the season. It's been a bit slower. We haven't played our best cricket. Feels like most of the times we haven't played to our full potential. We have made changes to see if we can turn it around. Maxwell is sitting out, Siraj is sitting out. Ferguson is coming in," Faf Du Plessis said at the toss

Both Maxwell and Siraj haven't had a strong showing in the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, SRH fielded an unchanged XI, looking to capitalize on their recent form and consistency. "The way we have gone about it, have been a few great wins. Can't win every game in T20 cricket. We go in with the same team like the last game. You never know here at the Chinnaswamy, (sometimes) 240 is par," Pat Cummins said at the toss.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan