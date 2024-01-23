ICC Announces Men's ODI Team Of The Year 2023: THESE Six Indian Players Shine in Stellar Lineup

Six Indian cricketers, led by captain Rohit Sharma, have secured spots in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year. This follows Rohit's outstanding performance during the World Cup campaign. A total of six Indian players have secured spots in the XI, showcasing India's dominance in cricket.

The lineup includes Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Shami, highlighting India's dominance in the cricketing arena. Notably, the team comprises a total of eleven players, featuring representatives from South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

ODI Team of the Year:

Rohit Sharma (c) (India): The Indian skipper's phenomenal year in 2023 sees him amassing 1255 runs at an impressive average of 52. His standout performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, particularly a remarkable knock of 131 against Afghanistan, adds to his illustrious record.

Shubman Gill (India): Gill, showcasing his prowess as Rohit Sharma's preferred opening partner, delivered a stunning 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad. His consistent form throughout 2023 resulted in him accumulating the highest number of runs (1584) during the calendar year.

Travis Head (Australia): The Australian all-rounder, a key player in Australia's World Cup triumph, played pivotal roles in the semi-final victory over South Africa and the final against India, scoring an exceptional 137 to secure the trophy.

Virat Kohli (India): A consistent performer, Kohli compiled 1377 runs in 2023, with six international centuries. His outstanding contributions during India's World Cup campaign earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand): The experienced right-hander's standout year included five centuries and a total of 1204 runs, with two remarkable performances against India at the 50-over World Cup.

Heinrich Klaasen (wk) (South Africa): Excelling with the bat, Klaasen's highlight was a superb 174 against Australia. His sound performances behind the stumps earned him the wicketkeeper spot in the ODI Team of the Year

Marco Jansen (South Africa): The tall South African secured the all-rounder spot with remarkable performances with both bat and ball, including a quickfire 47 and a maiden five-wicket ODI haul against Australia.

Adam Zampa (Australia): Zampa's consistency shone throughout 2023, with 38 wickets at a decent average and an impressive economy rate. His trio of four-wicket hauls during Australia's World Cup run contributed significantly to their success.

Mohammed Siraj (India): The exciting right-armer collected 44 wickets in 2023, with a standout performance in the Asia Cup final where he dismantled Sri Lanka's strong batting lineup with career-best figures of 6/21

Kuldeep Yadav (India): Yadav finished 2023 as the leading wicket-taker globally, claiming an imposing total of 49 ODI scalps. His standout performance came against arch-rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup with figure of 5/25

Mohammed Shami (India): Shami's exceptional year featured four five-wicket hauls, with his spell of 7/57 in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai standing out as a historic achievement.

The inclusion of six Indian players in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year reflects the team's dominance on the international stage and sets the stage for an exciting year of cricket ahead.