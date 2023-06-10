Aggression is important in my bowling, it gives success: Mohammed Siraj

London [UK], June 10 : Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj said that aggression is a key component of his bowling and he enjoys it since it gives him more success.

Siraj is part of the Indian squad that is playing the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval.

"Aggression is very important in my bowling. Test cricket is all about aggression. It is not about delivering simple balls and leaving without saying anything. Unlike some bowlers who bowl here and there because of aggression, my bowling is precise. The more aggressive I am, the more success I get," said Siraj in a video posted by ICC on Saturday.

Siraj over the past few years has developed an aggressive body language on the field, which has seen him get into heated exchanges with his opponents while bowling.

Talking about his cricketing journey, Siraj said that he played a lot of tennis ball cricket but never thought he could play for India.

"I used to play a lot of tennis-ball cricket. I never thought I could be an Indian player. I used to give my 100 per cent in those matches. When I started playing in the league, it was the first time that I touched a leather ball. I did not know anything about swing and inswing. But I still took five wickets on my debut. Slowly, my confidence grew as I played. It never crossed my mind that I would play for India, but I kept enjoying the game," said Siraj.

"I stuck to my plan and got an Indian cap. I am very proud of myself," he added.

The pacer recalled that the year 2020 was really tough for him as he lost his father and was uncertain if he would get a Test debut.

"I was given a chance to play in Melbourne Test against Australia. My father would have been proud of me had he been there still, because playing Tests is a matter of respect and honour," said Siraj.

The bowler said that his IPL 2023 was good (19 wickets in 14 matches) and it has kept his confidence high.

"I also had excitement for the WTC final as it is a final and also Australia is a very strong side," said Siraj.

The rise of Siraj has an all-format pacer has been interesting. From being trolled by cricket fans for his expensive spells for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL, Siraj has established himself as a bowler to watch out for across all formats. His success with the new ball has made him a go-to-bowler for his team. He was also crowned as the number one ODI bowler in ICC ODI Rankings and is currently at number two in the format.

Coming to the match, Australia are 123/4 at the end of day three, with Cameron Green (7*) and Marnus Labuschagne (41*) unbeaten. They lead India by 296 runs. Usman Khawaja (13) and David Warner (1) were sent early by Siraj and Umesh Yadav while Ravindra Jadeja (2/25) dismissed previous innings centurions Steve Smith (34) and Travis Head (18).

In their first innings, India was bundled out for 296 runs. India trailed Australia by 173 runs, who had scored 469 runs in their first innings.

India's top order failed in their first innings but contributions from comeback man Ajinkya Rahane (89 in 129 balls, 11 fours and a six), Shardul Thakur (51 in 109 balls with six fours) and Ravindra Jadeja (48 in 51 balls with seven fours and a six) helped India put on a fight after being restricted to 71/4.

Pat Cummins (3/83), Nathan Lyon (2/19), Cameron Green (2/44), Scott Boland (2/59) and Mitchell Starc (2/71) were among the wickets for Australia.

Australia's 469 runs in the first innings were powered largely by centuries from Travis Head (163 in 174 balls, 25 fours and a six), and Steve Smith (121 in 268 balls, 19 fours).

Siraj (4/108) was the leading bowler for India in the first innings. Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Shami got two wickets while Jadeja got one.

