Watch: Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli meet, share few laughs ahead of MI-RCB clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, it was a sight to behold for millions of cricket fans worldwide as two of India's greatest cricketing icons, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli were seen interacting at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

In a video posted by RCB's Twitter handle, the two legends were seen enjoying some laughs together ahead of the match.

"Some visual treat like none other to make your Monday evening better! When Virat Kohli met Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede today. #PlayBold #nmmRCB #IPL2023," tweeted RCB.

In their previous match, Mumbai Indians had secured a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings. On the other hand, RCB had lost by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals.

RCB is in the fifth position in the points table with five wins and five losses. They have a total of ten points. On the other hand, MI also has the same win-loss record and number of points, but is down to sixth position due to an inferior net run-rate.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wndu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Shams Mul, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor