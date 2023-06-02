London [UK], June 2 : Explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav disclosed the person who named him "SKY" which is now associated with him for a lifetime.

Surya has reached London to be part of the team which will play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia on June 7 at the Oval in London.

In the video posted by BCCI, he gave some interesting answers and revealed that it was Gautam Gambhir who gave him the famous nickname as Suryakumar Yadav was too long.

The origin of nickname 'SKY' Favourite city in the UK Favourite English breakfast

"It (the name) came in 2014/15 when I was playing for KKR. That time Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) gave this name because Suryakumar Yadav, he said was too long for everyone to call so SKY came from there," Surya said in the video posted by BCCI's Twitter handle.

The Indian batter also named players with whom he likes to spend time.

"There are a lot of them. If you look around, everyone is my best mate. But I love spending time with Ishan (Kishan), Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin. Good to be around them."

When asked about his favourite city in the UK, he answered London. And his favourite ground is 'Lords'

He also revealed that Ishan Kishan has the core position in pranks.

"Ishan Kishan takes the core position to be followed by Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel," he added.

Surya described his famous 'Supla shot', "This term has come from tennis cricket. I have seen a lot of them when I go back home. Supla shot means the ball you hit right behind the wicketkeeper when the ball is coming towards your head. So it's something like going behind."

Several of India's Test stars will mark their return to international cricket after a long break as they were playing in the IPL back home. A few of India's regulars in the red-ball format showcased their talent and skills in the shortest format and will go into the WTC final on the back of some incredible performance in the cash-rich, domestic T20 league.

Surya also had a great IPL 2023 season, amassing 605 runs in 16 matches at an average of 43.21 and a strike rate of 181.14. He scored one century and five fifties in the just-concluded season of the domestic T20 league.

