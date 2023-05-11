"We threw wickets away, put too much pressure on ourselves": DC skipper Warner after loss to CSK

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 11 : The IPL 2023 campaign for Delhi Capital looks over as they were handed in their seventh loss of the season by Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals skipper, David Warner was unhappy with his side, saying that his team threw away the wickets to the opponents, and needed to try different things but could not as they kept losing wickets in succession.

Chennai Super Kings defended their total of 168 runs and won the match by 27 runs. This win takes them to the 2nd position in the league table. As for the Delhi Capitals, this IPL campaign looks done and dusted as they are at the bottom of the league. Having played 11 matches they only have eight points on the board and only a miracle can take them into the top four of the table.

The Captain of Delhi Capital, David Warner, was dispirited by the team's batting display. In the post-match presentation, he said, "Back to losing three wickets. We lost a wicket in the first over. Our opening combination is crucial. We lost a wicket to a run-out. We threw wickets away. Put too much pressure on ourselves. It was a gettable total."

He further added on saying, "To sum it up, we needed a better first six. We couldn't rotate the strike. We needed to try different things but we couldn't."

When asked about the execution of batting shots the DC skipper said, "When you get a wide half-tracker you can't hit it to cover. We should have executed better with those wide half-trackers."

Opting to bat first, CSK posted a respectable total of 167/8 in their 20 overs. No batter could touch the 30-run mark. From the top order, Ruturaj Gaikwad (24) and Ajinkya Rahane (21) scored some useful runs. Contributions in the middle order came from Shivam Dube (25), Ambati Rayadu (23), Ravindra Jadeja (21), and MS Dhoni (20).

Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the bowlers for DC, taking 3/18 in his three overs. Axar Patel got 2/27 in his four overs. Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and Khaleel Ahmed got one wicket each.

In the case of 168, DC's top order imploded once again and was reduced to 25/3. Then a 59-run stand between Rilee Rossouw (35) and Msh Pandey (27) brought back DC into the game. Axar Patel played a useful cameo of 21 runs but it was not enough to keep up with the escalating run rate. DC lost the match by 27 runs.

Matheesha Pathirana (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Deepak Chahar also took 2/28 in his three overs. Ravindra Jadeja also took a wicket.

Jadeja won the 'Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.

With this win, CSK is in the second position with seven wins, four losses and 15 points. One of their matches ended in no result as well. DC is still at the bottom of the table, with four wins and seven losses. They have only eight points to their name.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 167/8 (Shivam Dube 25, MS Dhoni 20; Mitchell Marsh 3-18) vs Delhi Capitals 140/8 (Rilee Rossouw 35, Msh Pandey 27; Matheesha Pathirana 3-37).

