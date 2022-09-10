"Well done finchy, it was great to play against you": Virat Kohli on Aaron Finch's retirement from ODIs

India star batter Virat Kohli has recalled his association with Aaron Finch in the RCB team in IPL and also said it was great to play against the Australian cricketer in the matches between the two countries.

Australia captain Aaron Finch announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Saturday. Sunday's ODI against New Zealand will be his last in the format.

Virat took to Instagram to express his views. "Well done finchy. It was great to play against you all these years and with you as well at rcb. Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest," Virat said.

Kohli and Finch have played together for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League.

Finch represented RCB during the 2020 season of the league and scored 268 runs at an average of 22.33. He could score only one half-century for his side that season, with the best score being 52. RCB reached the play-offs that season and finished at fourth place.

Although Finch will not be a part of Australia's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 squad, he will continue to captain the side in this year's T20 World Cup.

Leading up to his retirement, Finch was in terrible form in ODIs, having scored only 169 runs in 13 ODIs this year at an average of 13.00. He crossed the fifty-run mark only once this year in ODI with a best of 62.

Having made his ODI debut in 2013, Finch played 145 games in the 50-over format, in which he has scored 5,401 runs at an average of 39.13. He has scored 17 centuries and 30 half-centuries for Australia in this format, with his best score being 153*.

He has the fourth highest number of centuries in ODI cricket for Australia, behind Mark Waugh and David Warner (18 each) and legendary batter Ricky Ponting (29).

Finch was also part of the Australian team that won the ICC Cricket World Cup back in 2015.

He delivered some solid performances in that tournament, scoring 280 runs in eight matches at an average of 35.00. He scored one century and a half-century in the tournament with the best score of 135.

( With inputs from ANI )

