West Indies pacer Cottrell relishing prospect of playing for Desert Vipers in ILT20

Dubai, Dec 6 West Indies pace bowler Sheldon Cottrell is set to report for duty with the Desert Vipers in ILT20 and is relishing the prospect of playing in a top-class tournament.

Cottrell is no stranger to pressure having been snapped up for more than a million dollars by Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League 2019. The big left-armer is sure to be one of the hits of the new UAE-based T20 tournament.

Speaking about his experience of becoming a million-dollar player in the IPL in 2019 when signed by KXIP, Cottrell said, "That experience was wonderful, being a part of the IPL. Being a million-dollar man comes with its challenges, but I am the type of person who loves a challenge and whatever comes my way I take it on."

On how he dealt with the pressure of the million-dollar player deal, he said, "I was training for all this thirteen years ago when I was in the army to be honest. I can take some of my military background and put it in the cricket, where the discipline and all the pressure are concerned. I bowl in the powerplay, and at the back-end so, that is pressure for you and I am used to it. I relish every opportunity."

On the appeal of the UAE and the ILT20, above all the other franchise leagues happening around the world in Australia, Bangladesh, and South Africa, he said, "It is a new tournament, and with new things comes a lot of excitement. When I heard about this, I was really excited, plus it is being played in the UAE. I spoke to my agent and said I really want to be there. And seeing how the management and staff have dealt with the players, it is really very professional."

