West Indies vs India, 1st T20I West Indies win toss and opt to field first

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field first. West Indies will welcome back Shimron Hetmyer who had been omitted in previous games on fitness grounds but has now cleared his fitness tests. It's been busy schedule for the visitors who have played 12 matches across three countries in just the last month.

In that time they beat Ireland 2-0, and England 2-1 in the T20 format. There've been a few changes in the squad for this series, and those players who've made it in would be looking to impress. Also making it into the squad, as announced today, is Sanju Samson in place of KL Rahul who tested positive for Covid last week and has been advised rest by the medical team.