India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Windies bowlers shine as India restricted to below 250

India have set West Indies a target of 238 in 50 overs. A below par performance from India with the bat. They made a surprising change at the top of the order by promoting Pant. But that didn't help much as the wicket did have something in it for the pacers. Odean Smith coming in for his skipper in this game turned the game around with his twin strikes of Pant and Kohli in one over.

Hooda did come up with a little cameo but that didn't really trouble the scorers. Earlier, it was Suryakumar Yadav who showed some resistance as he scored a fighting half-century before gifting his wicket to Fabian Allen by playing a botched sweep shot. Then, Akeal Hosein removed Sundar on 24 before Alzarri Joseph picked two quick wickets to leave the hosts struggling. Earlier, West Indies won the toss and stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran opted to bowl. Having won the series opener comprehensively on Sunday, India will look to take unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. KL Rahul returned to the team to replace Ishan Kishan, while Kieron Pollard is out for the West Indies due to a niggle.