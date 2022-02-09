India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: India win second ODI by 44 runs, lead series 2-0

India beat West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium winning three match series 2-0. Prasidh Krishna led India’s bowlers with four wickets as they successfully defended a small total of 237.West Indies began well with Brandon King and Shai Hope getting to 31 after 7 overs. Then, Prasidh Krishna jolted their innings by dismissing Brandon King (18) and Darren Bravo (1) in successive overs.

Hope continued to score run but his knock of 27 was eventually brought to an end by Yuzvendra Chahal. Krishna came back for a second spell and struck right away by dismissing Pooran on 9 to leave WI 4 down. The visitors found themselves in deeper trouble as Shardul Thakur dismissed Jason Holder on 2 just 2 overs later. Brooks continued to play the anchor role from one end and moved into the 40s to keep his side afloat. However, he was sent packing on 43 when Deepak Hooda bagged his maiden ODI wicket to hamper the opposition's progress. Prasidh led the pack and bowled meticulously and metronomically to deliver dream figures of 9-3-12-4. The West Indies' top-order once again put up a lame show and the lower middle order tried their level best but could not outsmart the hosts. Rohit Sharma was excellent with his bowling changes and field placements.