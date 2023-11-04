Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023, Prasidh Krishna named replacement

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the remainder of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at home on Saturday after failing to recover from his injury.Seamer Prasidh Krishna was named as Hardik’s replacement and will be available for Sunday’s clash against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.Hardik suffered a left ankle injury while bowling against Bangladesh in Pune and was subsequently out of matches against New Zealand and England. He was expected to be fit for the knockout games after travelling to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that Pandya has now been ruled out of the World Cup."His (Pandya) place in India's squad will be taken by Prasidh Krishna, with the inexperienced fast bowler parachuted into the playing group after being approved by the tournament's Event Technical Committee on Saturday," read a release by ICC.Pacer Krishna has played in 19 white ball games for India and was last seen playing the bilateral series vs Australia in September.