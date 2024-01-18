Rohit Sharma becomes the most successful batsman in T20 cricket scoring 5 hundreds

India captain Rohit Sharma, on Wednesday, became the first cricketer to score five T20 international centuries during the third T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru.Rohit Sharma surpassed Suryakumar Yadav and Glenn Maxwell who both have four international centuries to their name.

After back-to-back ducks, the skipper bashed the Afghanistan bowling attack en route to an unbeaten 121 that powered India to 212/4 in the third and final T20I. Rinku Singh contributed with 69 not out off 39 after the India skipper won the toss and opted to bat. Afghanistan came out with a superb reply and managed to level the scores by the end, thanks to Gulbadin Naib's fighting 55 off 23.

Rohit’s exploits with the bat weren’t over as he smashed a couple of maximums in that Super Over, but his partner Yashasvi Jaiswal could manage just one when India needed two to win off the final ball. In the second Super Over, a six and a four from Rohit set Afghanistan a 12-run target.Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took just three balls to confirm India’s win, dismissing Nabi and Gurbaz.