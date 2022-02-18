India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: West Indies opts to bowl, Jason Holder returns to playing XI

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first in Kolkata in the second game. India remain unchanged while the visitors made one change - a fit-again Jason Holder in place of Fabian Allen. India registered a six-wicket win at the Eden Gardens last Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead.

Nicholas Pooran admitted the West Indies batters were windswept by the Indian spinners and should have paced the innings better. Yuzvendra Chahal first - with the wicket of Kyle Mayers - and then Ravi Bishnoi pulled things back for India after the visitors had made a promising start. West Indies will not only need to keep the series alive but will also be aiming to end India's winning streak that's stretched to seven T20Is now.

