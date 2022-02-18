India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli and Pant's half century guides India to 186 after 20 overs

A 76-run stand of 35 balls between Pant and Venkatesh helps India finish with 186/5 in 20 overs. Romario Shepherd did get the better of Venkatesh in the third ball with a fuller and in-swinging delivery before Pant completed his third T20I half-century, off 27 balls.

India though kept losing their wickets at regular intervals. That dented them a little. But Iyer-Pant show started and the last few overs saw India skating away. 76 off 35 balls was scored by the duo. That prompted India to think about a 200 total and they eventually finished with 186. Earlier, Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl first. India remain unchanged while the visitors made one change - a fit-again Jason Holder in place of Fabian Allen. India registered a six-wicket win at the Eden Gardens last Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead.

